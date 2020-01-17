“Leadership and Legacy” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Motivational Speaker Jim Rohn, once said, ““All good men and women must take responsibility to create legacies that will take the next generation to a level we could only imagine.” And one individual that did just that was Martin Luther King Jr, (the leader of the nonviolence Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s).

Although everyone is not gifted to become a worldwide recognized leader, there are still many things that we can do to grow our personal leadership skills so that we can co-create a better future.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing useful information about the life, leadership, and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr as he set out to make the world a better and fairer place. We will also share ways of how we can increase our own personal leadership so that we can also leave behind our own legacy.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!