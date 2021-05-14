Lecrae, Tempest and Thee Righteous Crew discuss mental health and what it means to be restored 05/16/21

Share this:

Tune in Sunday May 16, 2021. Lecrae, Tempest and Thee Righteous Crew discuss mental health and what it means to be restored.

Restoration is about hope.

“With the conversation rising about the number of teens committing suicide, the heightened conversations around mental health awareness, masses protesting around societal issues such as racial injustice and police brutality, and the pandemic changing our lives forever, this is the perfect time for Lecrae’s message of Restoration!

A Multi Grammy Award-winning platinum selling artist, Lecrae has evolved into a New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, thought leader, philanthropist, and Co-Owner/President of Reach Records. He is part of the new wave of thought leaders who are engaging the culture and using their talent.

Lecrae has sold more than 3 million copies and been nominated for 7 Grammy Awards including a win for Best Gospel Album, 15 Dove Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and received both a Soul Train Music Award and BET Hip-Hop Nomination.” – Reach Records

Tune in & Tap in (wmnf.org) 8 AM Sunday to hear from Lecrae!

Thee Righteous Temple of Hip Hop Morning Show: Music with a message