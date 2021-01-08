“Legends and Legacy” on Morning Energy

“We build our legacy piece by piece, and maybe the whole world will remember you or maybe just a couple of people, but you do what you can to make sure you’re still around after you’re gone.”…. David LoweryTraditionally, legends have been defined as a story about human events or actions that have not been proven nor documented in real history. However, legends can also relate to people who are very famous and widely known for doing something special either in the present or in the past. A legacy, on the other hand, is anything handed down from the past such as from an ancestor to a predecessor. Metaphorically, leaving a legacy is like planting a seed in a garden that you may never get to see blossom while others reap the fruits of your labor. On Morning energy, we are going to spend time exploring legends and legacies to include playing a host of music from various legendary artists Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Morning Energy archives