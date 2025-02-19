Donate Now!
Leonard Peltier released after 50 years in prison for a crime he says he did not commit

Posted on February 19, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Members of Leonard Peltier's legal team at the Uhuru House in St. Petersburg, FL. By: Josh Holton (2/18/2025)

Yesterday Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a Florida prison after spending 50 years behind bars. President Joe Biden commuted the double life sentence for Peltier, who was convicted of killing two FBI agents in 1975, which Peltier has claimed was an act of self-defense. Members of Peltier’s legal team spoke about his release yesterday.

Peltier will serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest, but lead counsel Jenipher Jones calls it a step in the right direction.

“One which ensures dignity for Leonard, something which has long been denied him legally, medically and socially, but will now be restored in the way of quality of quality medical care, family, community and cultural ties.”

His co-counsel Chase Iron Eyes from the Sioux tribe was brought to tears.

“But tonight he’s gonna sleep a free sleep. I just want to say [speaking in his indigenous language,] thank you. [indigenous language,] or take courage. I say thank you.”

Peltier flew to his home in North Dakota on the Turtle Mountain Reservation after his release.

 

