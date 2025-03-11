Let’s Get Loud: Zach Person set to electrify Tropical Heatwave 2025

Prepare to have your senses awakened as guitar virtuoso Zach Person brings his electrifying sound to this year’s Tropical Heatwave 2025. The 27-year-old musician isn’t just promoting his second album, “Let’s Get Loud” – he’s on a mission to reintroduce audiences to the visceral power of amplified rock and roll.

“There are a lot of kids who’ve never had the feeling of standing in front of a big, loud amp,” Person explains. “That feeling excites me, and I want to bring that experience to people. I don’t want to make it deafening, but I want to wake people up in a good way. I want to inspire people about music.”

Despite often being pigeonholed as a blues artist, Person’s sonic palette extends far beyond any single genre. His music is a captivating fusion of post-rock atmospherics, psych-metal shredding, classic rock swagger, and punk bravado. What’s perhaps most impressive is that this wall of sound comes from just two musicians – Person himself and drummer Jake Wyble.

Person’s musical journey began as a curious student of the guitar, mastering everything from punk and metal riffs to the techniques of electric blues giants. His influences span from Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin to Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and B.B. King.

While he gained national attention as an American Idol contestant in 2016, Person’s career truly began to take shape after leaving the show. In 2017, he shared the stage with blues legend Buddy Guy (“I’m thinking, don’t blow this!”) and has since performed alongside acts like Foo Fighters and Anderson .Paak.

“I consider myself a bluesman, of sorts, that’s always going to be at the core,” Person says of his musical identity. “But I like to pull aspects of all the music I love: fat 808 drumbeats of hip-hop… timelessness of Americana and country… complex chords of neo-soul.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience the cathartic power of Zach Person’s music at Tropical Heatwave 2025 – where he promises to rattle pictures on walls and shake paint off surfaces with his innovative, genre-defying approach to rock and roll.

