“Letting Down Our Guard” on Morning Energy

On November 9, 2020, the New York Times reported that President Trump’s refusal to concede the election to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. affected Mr.Biden’s transition, particularly on national security issues. This refusal from the Trump administration has led some some to question if the United States is making it self once again vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

In 2001, for example, the U.S. paid the cost for the lack of intelligence sharing which led to the September 11th attacks against our nation. Although it has been 20 years since the September 11th attacks, perhaps in some ways, we are beginning to “let down our guard” once again.

There is a saying that, “History has a way of repeating itself”. And as we approach the 79th year of the attack on Pearl Harbor which occurred on December 7th 1941, it is important to remember the importance of being prepared and not being caught off guard like we were on this day.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the dangers of letting down our guard. However, we will also be discussing when it is important and appropriate to do so.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

