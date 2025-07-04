Life Of a Looper – Taylor Reed

It might sound like a full band episode, but even with the guitar, percussion, beatboxing, harmonies and violin, Taylor Reed is a one-woman band on this episode of Live Music Showcase

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

