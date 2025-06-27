Lightning: facts & how to stay safe

FPREN | By Irene Sans

In the United States, there is an average of 22 lightning deaths every year. All these deaths are preventable. Florida is known as the lightning capital of the nation. We are accustomed to the summer thunderstorms that typically bring hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of lightning strikes. But storms can happen any time during the year, and a lightning strike can be equally dangerous or even fatal.

Unfortunately, just this week, in Florida, there have been at least 11 people who were struck by lightning in different parts of Florida. One victim succumbed to his injuries. So far this year, four people have died, one in Florida, one in Texas, one in Mississippi, and one in North Carolina. All victims were doing activities outdoors and were male. July and August are the months with the highest average number of lightning deaths.

Lightning deaths by year and gender through June 23, 2025.

All thunderstorms have lightning. Not all lightning strikes happen the same way, but you don’t want to be struck by one. Not all lightning strikes turn deadly; in fact, over 90 percent of people who are struck by lightning survive, but they often leave nerve or psychological damage. Lightning is 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the Sun. Lightning is an unpredictable phenomenon. Like tornadoes, meteorologists know when lightning is most likely to occur, but they do not know precisely when or where it will strike. It is essential to remember that even though a storm may not seem threatening, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the storm and still cause damage or be fatal.

To stay safe from lightning, you should always stay updated on the weather forecast, especially if you are outdoors. If you plan to engage in outdoor activities, be sure to plan and take the necessary precautions before the storm arrives.

Outdoor lightning safety

Stop outdoor activities.

Seek shelter if you see the skies darkening, or as soon as you hear thunder.

Avoid open fields. Picnic pavilions, baseball dugouts, beach shacks, and isolated trees should be avoided.

Stay away from tall structures, such as trees, posts, etc.

Convertibles and golf carts do not protect you from lightning.

If you are in groups, spread out. This will prevent the current from traveling among the group.

Avoid contact with water, moist items, and metal objects. They don’t attract lightning, but they are great conductors of electricity.

Lightning safety on the water

If thunderstorms are in the forecast, avoid heading to the water.

If in a small boat with no cabin, anchor down, stay as low as you can, and do not use the radio unless it is an emergency.

Lightning Safety Council – Lightning safety.

Indoor lightning safety

Wireless phones are generally safe to use, but avoid using corded phones.

Do not use any type of electrical appliance, including TVs and computers.

Avoid plumbing.

Stay away from doors and windows.

Protect your pets and bring them inside.

Do not try to unplug equipment during a thunderstorm.