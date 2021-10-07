Listen: Artikal Sound System Live From Gasparilla Music Festival

Share this:

Artikal Sound System performed Saturday October 2nd from the Morgan Automotive Stage at Gasparilla Music Festival. WMNF Broadcast the hourlong set live across Tampa Bay and online at here at wmnf.org. You can hear the full set below and also click the following links to hear the sets from Glove and The Hip Abbduction.

Full Live Set:

Interview with Ken Apperson:

