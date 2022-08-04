Listen to the WMNF News afternoon headlines for Thursday, Aug 4, including Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren

Among the headline news stories on Thursday, August 4, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended the elected Hillsborough State Attorney, Andrew Warren
  • The U.S. Justice Department has charged four Louisville police officers involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor with civil rights violations
  • The Reuters Guild tweeted that more than 300 Reuters journalists across the US stopped work today for a 24-hour walkout
  • A record amount of Sargassum seaweed is smothering Caribbean coasts
  • A judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.
  • Jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland school shooter toured the crime scene today

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. headlines here:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. headlines here: