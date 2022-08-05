Listen to the WMNF News afternoon headlines for Friday, Aug 5

Among the afternoon headline news stories on Friday, August 5, 2022, WMNF brought you news about:
- Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court
- The Florida Holocaust Museum said in an email today that more antisemitic flyers were distributed to St. Petersburg residents today
- The Florida Department of Transportation has stopped pursuing the Northern Turnpike Extension
- Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 10 people and wounded 55 others
- U.S. employers added more than half a million jobs last month