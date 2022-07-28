Listen to the WMNF News morning headlines for Thursday, July 28

Among the headline news stories on the morning of Thursday, July 28, 2022, WMNF brought you McKenna’s story about how Tampa’s police citizen review board of police voted to support allowing local residents to weigh in on subpoena power, as well as stories about conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s deal with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Florida adding gun storage safety tips when it mails concealed weapons licenses to its residents and a Heat Advisory that will be in effect today from noon until 6:00 p.m. in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.