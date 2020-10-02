Live in the Tampa Bay area? Here’s all the 2020 election info you need as registration deadline approaches

Share this:

Monday is the last day to register if you want to vote in the general election.

Tampa Bay area Supervisors of Elections sent out a joint email through Hillsborough’s with all the information you need on things like vote-by-mail, early in-person voting and Election Day voting.

WMNF is publishing that information here, as provided by the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections:

Supervisors of Elections in the Tampa Bay area are working together to help citizens get ready to vote in the upcoming 2020 General Election. It’s especially important to understand that voters may only vote in the county in which they reside, and that counties in Florida hold Early Voting for different periods of time depending on what works best in each county.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE: October 5, 2020

THREE WAYS TO VOTE

Vote By Mail

Contact your Supervisor of Elections Office no later than October 24 (but preferably sooner!) to request that a ballot be mailed to you, or you may pick up a mail ballot at an elections office in your county. Mail ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections no later than 7 p.m. November 3.

What to Know about Vote By Mail

— Don’t forget to sign your Vote By Mail envelope before returning it.

— Make sure you have a current signature on file with your Supervisor of Elections Office. You can update your signature by completing a printed or online voter registration application. (An online application will add your most recent Florida Driver License or Florida State ID signature to your voter

record.)

— Be consistent when signing your mail ballot return envelope. Signatures are compared to those on file with the elections office.

— You may mail your ballot back or drop it off at your local elections offices or Early Voting sites (during Early Voting). Check with your local elections office for more information on drop-off locations.

— If you mail the ballot back, make sure to allow plenty of time for it to be received. We recommend that you allow at least a week for your mailed ballot to reach your elections office. If your ballot isn’t in your county’s elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day, it will not be counted.

Early Voting

During Early Voting, you may vote at any Early Vote site in your county.

Dates, times and locations vary by county (see list below). Important: you must vote in the county you live in.

What to Bring to an Early Vote Site

— Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV), US Passport, Debit or Credit Card, Military ID, Student ID, Retirement Center ID, Neighborhood Association ID, Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued by VA), Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06), Government Employee ID. If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

— Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a reference.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – November 1, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations: Apollo Beach Community Center*, Amalie Arena*, Austin Davis Public Library*, Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, Bruton Memorial Library, C.

Blythe Andrews, Jr. Public Library, Fred B. Karl County Center, Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, Jimmie B. Keel Regional Public Library, Maureen B.

Gauzza Public Library, New Tampa Regional Library, North Tampa Branch Library, Northdale Recreation Center, Northwest Elections Office*, Port Tampa Community Center, Providence West Community Center*, Raymond James Stadium*, Riverview Branch Library, Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, Southeast Elections Office*, SouthShore Regional Library, Temple Terrace Public Library, Town N Country Regional Public Library, West Tampa Branch Library, University Area Community Center*, USF TECO Hall (David C. Anchin Center)*

(* denotes a new location)

PINELLAS COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – November 1, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations: County Courthouse Supervisor of Elections Office, Supervisor of Elections Office Election Service Center, Supervisor of Elections Office County Building, The Centre of Palm Harbor, SPC Allstate Center*

(* Denotes a new location)

PASCO COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – 31, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations: East Pasco Government Center, Alice Hall Community Center, New River Library, Advent Health Center ICE, Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus, Land O Lakes Recreation Complex Gymnasium, Pasco County Utilities Admin Building, Odessa Community Center, J. Ben Harrill Recreation Complex Gymnasium, South Holiday Library, Regency Park Library, Veterans Memorial Park Gymnasium, West Pasco Government Center, Hudson Library

POLK COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – November 1, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Locations: Polk Street Community Center, Polk County Sheriffs Northeast District Office, Haines City Library, Polk County Govt. Center in Lakeland, Simpson Park Community Center, James P Austin Community Center, Mulberry Civic Center, Poinciana Community Center, Gill Jones NE Polk County Govt. Center

SUMTER COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 20 – 31 , 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations: Laurel Manor Recreation, Allamanda Recreation Center, Rohan Recreation Center, Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center, Bushnell Annex, The Villages Sumter County Service Center

HERNANDO COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations: South Brooksville Community Center, Spring Hill Branch Library, Supervisor of Elections Branch Office/Forest Oaks Government Center, Hernando County Utilities Building*, East Hernando Library*. (*denotes a new location)

MANATEE COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – November 1, 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Locations: Supervisor of Elections Office, Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, Palmetto Library, Rocky Bluff Library, Manatee County Utilities Administrative Offices, Florida Department of Transportation Operations Office

CITRUS COUNTY EARLY VOTING: October 19 – 31, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Locations: Central Ridge Library, Crystal River Elections Office, Homosassa Public Library, Inverness City Hall

Election Day: November 3, 2020, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Florida law states that on Election Day you may only vote in the polling place

assigned to your current residence address. You are encouraged to update your

address prior to Election Day to avoid delays at your polling place. If you

don’t know where your polling place is, call your Supervisor of Elections or

check their website.

What to Bring on Election Day

— Current and valid photo and signature ID. Acceptable forms of

identification include: FL Driver License, FL ID Card (issued by DHSMV), US

Passport, Debit or Credit Card, Military ID, Student ID, Retirement Center ID,

Neighborhood Association ID, Public Assistance ID, Veteran Health ID (issued

by VA), Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06), Government

Employee ID. If you do not bring ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

— Your sample ballot. You may mark your sample ballot and use it as a

reference.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Some offices may be temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19. Contact the office for the most current information on office closures.

Craig Latimer, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections

VoteHillsborough.org (813) 744-5900

Robert L. Gilder Elections Service Center, 2514 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa,

Florida 33619

Fred B. Karl County Center, 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33602

Southeast Regional Office, 10020 South U.S. Hwy. 301, Riverview, FL 33578

Northwest Regional Office, 4575 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33624

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo: HillsboroughSOE

Julie Marcus, Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections

VotePinellas.com (727) 464-VOTE (8683)

Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center,

Largo, FL 33773

County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater, FL 33756

County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Facebook: PinellasCountySOE Twitter and Instagram: @VotePinellas

Brian E. Corley, Pasco County Supervisor of Elections

PascoVotes.gov (352) 521-4302 or 1 (800) 851-8754

East Pasco Government Center, 14236 6th St., Suite 200, Dade City, FL 33523

West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Dr., Suite 110, New Port Richey,

FL 34654

Central Pasco Professional Center, 4111 Land O’Lakes Blvd., Suite 105, Land

O’Lakes, FL 34639

Para assistencia en espaol llame al 833-828-3224

Lori Edwards, Polk County Supervisor of Elections

PolkElections.com (863) 534-5888

Headquarters, 250 S. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830

Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33880

Facebook: PolkElections Twitter: @PolkElections1 Instagram:

@polkelections

William “Bill” Keen, Sumter County Supervisor of Elections

https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sumterelections.org%2F&data=02%7C01%7CSean%40wmnf.org%7C30b6525945874f8dced108d866464b9e%7Ceff8000820724c42b3fe736c3260d23f%7C0%7C0%7C637371799397795799&sdata=d03KiRMkwYUYONGvMDaVM0kNeWeep1LP10Hw0%2FjHa%2Fw%3D&reserved=0 (352) 569-1540

Main office, 7375 Powell Road, Suite 125, Wildwood, FL 34785

Bushnell Annex Office, 316 E. Anderson Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513

Shirley Anderson, Hernando County Supervisor of Elections

HernandoVotes.com (352) 754-4125

20 N. Main St., Room 165, Brooksville, FL 34601

7443 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34606

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter: HernandoVotes

Michael S. Bennett, Manatee County Supervisor of Elections

VoteManatee.com (941) 741-3823

600 301 Blvd. W. Suite 108, Bradenton, FL 34205

Facebook: Manatee-County-Supervisor-Of-Elections

Susan Gill, Citrus County Supervisor of Elections

VoteCitrus.com (352) 564-7120

1500 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34428

Facebook: Citrus County Supervisor of Elections

WMNF’s Rob Lorei interviewed Craig Latimer and you can listen to it here.

Listen to the 5:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 October 2020:

Listen to the 4:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 October 2020:

Listen to the 3:30 p.m. WMNF News headlines for 2 October 2020: