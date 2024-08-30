A Lotus Flower Enjoying The Rain In The Garden Of Eden – Hope Darling

This episode of Live Music Showcase features the antics of Alt-Rock band Hope Darling of Tampa. Hope Darling has been enjoying the life and times of a newly signed rock band, traveling, writing, recording, and wearing Doc Martins. This is a really fun episode. Tune in!

Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.

Listen live on 88.5FM, here on www.wmnf.org

FOLLOW us on Facebook and watch the live stream each week right HERE.

Subscribe and watch the live stream on Youtube right HERE.

Listen to the show in podcast form on Spotify right HERE.

About Hope Darling

Florida-based Hope Darling, create music with beautifully passionate vocals, blissful melodies, and a brilliantly immersive full-band sound that’s been entrancing audiences for over five years now.

Hope Darling joins together the talents of Gabriel Sanchez lead singer and primary song writer for the band. Jason Donadio on lead guitar and vocals, Frank Dancey on rhythm guitar and vocals, Richard Gomez on bass guitar and vocals and finally Jeff Durso on drums.

Rising from the Tampa music scene, the five-piece gathered a broad range of influences over time, playingshows and taking on-board inspiration from Rock as much as Blues, Classical, Reggae and even Hip-Hop.

Having built a name for themselves on the local scene, the band began to branch out, soon finding themselves playing nationally an honor that has since been motivating them to push their sound and their work ethic further and further. They have been nominated as a Breakout Band by TouchTunes digital jukeboxes, won song of the year in 2023 by the Songwriter’s Showcases of America, and continue to garnish recognition for their music and songs.

What sets the band apart is their song writing – their musicianship is second to none, but their song writing is equally compelling, captivating, and increasingly memorable. Offering up emotionally loaded pop-rock and alt-rock anthems, their releases and their live shows bring audiences together in a beautifully unified and powerful way.

The single Lifeline has been creating waves, thanks in part to being featured in Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It. Along with local and national airplay, the song has seen the band soar higher than ever before, and things look set to keep on growing and evolving for the hard-working and dedicated group.

2024 welcomed the release of the new Hope Darling album under the Epictronic and Epictronic Japan Label. This album is fused with thoughtful lyricism with incredibly moving, uplifting and energizing musicianship. Hope Darling have already amassed an impressive catalogue of achievements, but this is still very much the beginning.