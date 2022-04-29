Live Music Showcase Featuring BadCameo

The BadCameo funk train is rolling into the LMS studio on WMNF 88.5fm! Join us as we listen to the band’s brand new single, and learn from the masters how to DIY your own national tour!
by Ken Apperson and filed under Uncategorized.
The BadCameo funk train is rolling into the LMS studio on WMNF 88.5fm! Join us as we listen to the band’s brand new single, and learn from the masters how to DIY your own national tour!
We use cookies and external scripts to improve your experience. For details, see the WMNF Privacy Policy.