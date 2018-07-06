“Living With Secrets” on Morning Energy

Share this:

A secret has been defined as something that is kept or meant to be kept unknown or unseen by others. There are different types of secrets. Some secrets are surprises such as planing a surprise birthday party while other secrets are more dark – either something unpleasant about you or someone that you know. It has been said that you are only as sick as your secrets. Additionally, some commentators have said that keeping secrets may be stressful because you spend time constantly thinking about it and living with it when no one else may even knows that your secrets are even there. On morning Energy we are going to spend time talking about secrets and the affects that it can have on our lives. During our discussion we will also hear real life stories of how others have managed to break free from the bonds of their secrets….

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.

