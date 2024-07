Walt Bizzy reports on systemic challenges to Florida Frontline communities.

A Pastor Elvis Piggott wants to get on the Hillsborough County School Board and the Comptroller and Clerk of Court Re-elect Cindy Stuart visit the Forum.

Walter L Smith II host from the field in Orlando, FL, and Annie Miles in studio.

Lastest updates on the shooter at a rally for the former POTUS, reportedly a registered Republican.

M.C.X, producer.