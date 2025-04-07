Tampa faith org asks local leaders to commit to funding affordable housing

The Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, or HOPE is composed of 25 interfaith and interracial member congregations.

Listen:

Faith leaders and advocates in Hillsborough County are calling on local leaders to commit to affordable housing, mental health, and environmental reforms.

They are hosting an event Tuesday evening hoping for a commitment from elected leaders to put dollars towards these issues.

Members and leaders of the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equity want commitments from local officials on various causes, the main one being affordable housing.

For the past two years, the Hillsborough County Commission sharply reduced the HOPE affordable housing trust fund from an available 10 million dollars to 2 million.

Opponents say the funds could come from federal and state sources instead of the county.

Chris Kravitz is a pastor and Vice President at HOPE.

“We’re not going to stop until we see people off the streets. We’re not going to stop until we see working families have that burden eased. We’re not going to stop until those with acute mental health crises and disabilities have dignity in their housing,” Kravitz told WMNF.

He wants to see the county fully fund the housing initiative in the 2026 budget.

“Housing is a health issue, and people having affordable housing reduces ER visits, it reduces emergency calls. It relieves so many of these health concerns that people have, especially around mental health crises,” Kravitz said.

HOPE says all County Commissioners were invited to attend, but only one accepted.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen and Tampa City Council members Guido Maniscalco and Lynn Hurtak are being asked to commit to the initiatives.

Event info:

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

7 pm

Bible-Based Fellowship Church in Carrollwood, 4811 Ehrlich Rd, Tampa, FL 33624