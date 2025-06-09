Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Local groups gathered at Tampa City Hall to oppose ICE raids

Posted on June 9, 2025 • by Maddie Overmier
Share
Flyer posted spreading the news about the protest

The Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, along with other local resistance groups, organized what they called a rapid response protest at Tampa City Hall.

The anti-ICE protest occurred on Monday afternoon and was meant to show solidarity with Los Angeles after ICE raids stormed the city over the weekend. 

Ashe, a member of the Resistance Support Collective, said their goal was to spread their message in a nonviolent way and prioritize the safety of those involved. 

“The people here are not going to sit back and watch our immigrants and our undocumented people be taken away and disappear,” said Ashe. 

Tampa Bay SDS said in a Facebook post that law enforcement was expected to be there, warning everyone that they could not guarantee that arrests wouldn’t occur. 

Ashe said they needed to raise awareness and build a community to show that the people of Florida are against ICE raids happening in the state. 

“We think that immigrants and undocumented individuals belong here and that everyone is welcome,” said Ashe. “No one is illegal, we all have a right to be here.” 

They chose to take a stand and spread their message to stop ICE raids now. 

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hurricane Idalia
New USF study reveals how rivers can affect hurricane strength

Listen: New research from the University of South Florida’s College...

The Scoop: Mon. June 9, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines including Tampa protests, brake light replacement, undocumented migrants,...

Brake light clinic helps residents avoid traffic stops and interactions with ICE

Deviant Libation hosted an event with Love has no Borders...

Gulfport’s annual Pride Day returns

On June 7, Gulfport celebrated their 5th annual Pride day...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Jazz in the Night
Player position: