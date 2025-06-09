Local groups gathered at Tampa City Hall to oppose ICE raids

Flyer posted spreading the news about the protest

The Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society, along with other local resistance groups, organized what they called a rapid response protest at Tampa City Hall.

The anti-ICE protest occurred on Monday afternoon and was meant to show solidarity with Los Angeles after ICE raids stormed the city over the weekend.

Ashe, a member of the Resistance Support Collective, said their goal was to spread their message in a nonviolent way and prioritize the safety of those involved.

“The people here are not going to sit back and watch our immigrants and our undocumented people be taken away and disappear,” said Ashe.

Tampa Bay SDS said in a Facebook post that law enforcement was expected to be there, warning everyone that they could not guarantee that arrests wouldn’t occur.

Ashe said they needed to raise awareness and build a community to show that the people of Florida are against ICE raids happening in the state.

“We think that immigrants and undocumented individuals belong here and that everyone is welcome,” said Ashe. “No one is illegal, we all have a right to be here.”

They chose to take a stand and spread their message to stop ICE raids now.