Local media powerhouses join forces: WMNF and The Gabber announce content sharing partnership

In a strategic move to strengthen local journalism, WMNF 88.5FM and The Gabber Newspaper have announced a groundbreaking content sharing partnership that promises to enhance news coverage across the Tampa Bay area. This collaboration brings together two venerable independent media organizations with deep roots in community reporting.

A Powerful Alliance of Local Media

The partnership unites WMNF, a volunteer-powered, listener-supported radio station that has been serving the region since 1979, with The Gabber Newspaper, Florida’s oldest independent weekly newspaper. Together, they aim to expand the reach and depth of local news coverage, providing residents with more comprehensive and diverse perspectives.

Expanding Reach, Maintaining Integrity

Under the new agreement, both organizations will share news content across multiple platforms, including websites, social media channels, and broadcast programming. Critically, they remain committed to maintaining the highest journalistic standards as outlined by the Society of Professional Journalists.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide diverse voices and perspectives to the Tampa Bay community,” said Randi M. Zimmerman, General Manager of WMNF. The radio station, known for its independent programming, sees this collaboration as an opportunity to broaden its impact.

Cathy Salustri Loper, co-owner of The Gabber Newspaper, echoed this sentiment, noting, “By partnering with WMNF, we can amplify important South Pinellas stories and deliver more comprehensive coverage to our readers.“

Commitment to Editorial Independence

Despite their close collaboration, both organizations have emphasized their commitment to editorial independence. They’ve established a transparent process that includes disclosing potential issues with news stories prior to publication by the non-originating organization.

A Timely Response to Changing Media Landscape

The partnership comes at a critical moment for local journalism. As traditional media landscapes continue to evolve, this collaboration represents a innovative approach to sustaining high-quality, community-focused reporting.

WMNF, with its mission of providing a platform for diverse voices committed to a more just and sustainable world, and The Gabber Newspaper, serving South Pinellas communities from Redington Beach to Tierra Verde, both share a core commitment: to inform, engage, and connect their community through accurate and honest reporting.