Local organization hosts a rally to support Kieanna Garrett in ongoing legal case

Posted on July 1, 2025 • by Maddie Overmier
Flyer with details about the press rally. Credit: TAARPR via Facebook.

In Polk County on Thursday, local advocates against police brutality will call for charges to be dropped against Kieanna Garrett.

Garrett is said to have been harassed and targeted by a Lakeland PD officer since 2022, when he hit their car. Issues continued to escalate when, in 2023, Garrett said her partner and she were stopped, where she was pulled out of the car, punched in the face, and brutalized by the officer. 

Garrett said she faced multiple injuries, including a dislocated rotator cuff, black eyes, scars, and bruises. 

Matt Foster, TAARPR media spokesperson, said this press rally is to show solidarity with Garett. 

“With the press rally, we’re looking to bring attention to this case and put pressure to hopefully get these bogus charges on Kieanna dropped before reaching trial,” said Foster. 

TAARPR said the Lakeland PD has a pattern of police brutality, including the officer who, Garrett said, brutalized her. The organization is hoping to promote community control of the police.

Foster said they hope the charges will be dropped and her nursing license reinstated. 

“As a consequence of her arrest, her nursing license was revoked, and she’s been unable to work as a nurse, which she had done for decades,” said Foster.  “So she’s been forced to find other work in the meantime to get by.”

The rally will take place outside Bartow Courthouse at 8:00 am on Thursday. If you are planning on doing court support, it is asked that you wear court-accepted attire.

Tags
, , , ,

