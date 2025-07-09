People will protest against the Turning Point USA summit in Tampa

A conservative youth organization is holding a summit this coming weekend in Tampa. Multiple organizations in Tampa are planning a demonstration in opposition of the gathering of Turning Point USA.



They are protesting actions by the Trump administration in general, as well as Turning Point USA holding a weekend-long summit in Tampa. The protestors want TPUSA to know that what they call hateful ideology is not welcome in Tampa. They say it’s not okay for the organization to use a public venue to spread what they call racism, homophobia and sexism.

“Our organization Tampa Bay SDS along with a bunch of other Florida organizations such as other Students for a Democratic Society chapters and immigrant rights groups, police crimes groups and environmental groups in Florida are going to be protesting on July 12th to say no to deportations, to defend women’s and LGBTQ rights, also to protect public public sector unions and also to end US aid to Israel,” said Vivky Tong, a member of Tampa SDS.

Turning Point USA did not respond to WMNF’s request for an interview.

A Tampa Convention Center spokesperson told WMNF, “The Tampa Convention Center is a public facility that operates under laws requiring equal access and non-discrimination. Renting the facility should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the renter. As always, we are working with law enforcement to ensure a safe environment for all.”

The demonstration is Saturday at three in the afternoon outside of Tampa City Hall. There’s more information on Instagram at tampasds.