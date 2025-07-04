Local Spark Catches Fire – Fiona Joy

Fiona Joy, St. Petersburg up-and-coming Singer-songwriter, Performs and shares insights about her young life. Louise Coogian Guests hosts
Live Music Showcase is live on WMNF every Friday at 2pm (after the news headlines). Join host Ken Apperson and crew as we feature local and national bands from all walks of life. Every week an new band joins us in studio to perform their music and share the story behind it.
About Fiona Joy: Fiona Joy, a St. Petersburg-based musician, is known for performing original and cover songs at local venues, including Mastry’s Brewing Co. and the St. Pete Pier. She often plays with a full band, showcasing both original compositions and popular covers. Fiona also participates in events like “Live On The Bayou” and “Writers in the Round”
