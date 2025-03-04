Longtime Florida lawmaker Lincoln Diaz-Balart dies

Lincoln Diaz-Balart by Collection of the U.S. House of Representatives

Former Republican Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a longtime figure in Miami-Dade County politics and prominent opponent of the Castro regime, has died at age 70, his family announced Monday.

Diaz-Balart, a Havana native whose family fled Cuba, was elected to Congress in 1992 after serving in the Florida House and Florida Senate.

He remained in Congress until 2011. A statement about his death was posted Monday on the website of his brother, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-FL.

It did not detail the cause of death.

“Lincoln’s profound love for the United States, and his relentless commitment to the cause of a free Cuba, guided him throughout his life and his 24 years in elected public service, including 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives,” the statement said.