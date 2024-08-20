Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Looking back at Hurricane Debby: Floods, rain, tornadoes and more

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

It’s been more than 2 weeks since Debby smashed into Florida’s Big Bend and triggered life-threatening storm surge, widespread flooding, massive power outages and spawned multiple tornadoes. In Debby’s week-long tenure along the eastern United States, it caused more than a billion dollars in damages along the Atlantic Seaboard and was directly responsible for the deaths of least 9 people.

Hurricane Debby became a tropical depression on August 3rd and then a tropical storm soon after. It intensified as it moved north through the Gulf of Mexico and became a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall near Steinhatchee, Fla. on the morning of Aug. 5. For a look at Debby from its inception to dissipation, click the link below. Time lapse via NOAA.

Debby struck Florida’s Big Bend, just 15 miles away from where Hurricane Idalia made landfall last August.

Debby was the second hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, following the deadly and devastating Hurricane Beryl. Debby, which formed Aug. 2, was also quite early: on average, the second Atlantic hurricane usually forms on Aug. 26, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Debby’s strong winds toppled trees, damaged property, and left more than 300,000 customers without power from Florida to New England. In the Sunshine state, more than 625 million gallons of floodwater was removed from Debby.

During a five-day period, dozens of cities and towns across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas saw rainfall totals of more than a foot. In Florida alone, 19.67 inches fell in Lake City, FL.

Several Florida towns and communities experienced massive river flooding as well and nearly historic rains pushed river waters up and over into many low-lying areas.

Power outages extended to thousands more in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and across New England, with Vermont particularly hard hit. Debby then lingered in the East with flooding, destructive tornadoes and some damaging wind gusts from Florida and as far north as New York with numerous destructive tornadoes along its path.

Debby’s peak wind gusts were right at Category 1 strength along many parts of Florida. The highest gust was reported in Chiefland, Florida with a peak gust near 76 miles per hour.

https://www.spc.noaa.gov/climo/reports/240808_rpts.html
More than 16,000 insurance claims have been filed in Florida since Debby. Hurricane Debby’s economic hit on Florida has so far added up to an estimated $113.8 million in insured losses, according to the ongoing report of storm claims updated last week. The numbers do not include claims made to the National Flood Insurance Program.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

The Scoop: Wed. Aug. 21th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

For a seat in the Senate, Republican U.S. Senator Rick...

pickleball
Florida state parks plan includes replacing wild lands with golf, pickleball

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced its “Great Outdoors...

Election sign Vote Voting
Primary election results: DeSantis-backed candidates lose; Warren and Fox move on to November

A rundown of primary election results in Florida and Tampa...

Ashley Brundage at WMNF
Ashley Brundage wins primary for House; hopes to become first transgender woman in Florida Legislature

Ashley Brundage will face Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa, in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: