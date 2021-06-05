Love & Publicity. Questions For The Doctor. New Music From France.

Growing up in the south, where tradition reigns supreme, Cate Doty thought about weddings . . . a lot. She catered for them, she attended many, she imagined her own. So, when she moved to New York City in pursuit of love–and to write for The New York Times–she finds her natural home in the wedding section, a first step to her own happily-ever-after, surely. Soon Cate is thrown into the cutthroat world of the metropolitan society pages, experiencing the lengths couples go to have their announcements accepted and the lengths the writers go in fact-checking their stories; the surprising, status-signaling details that matter most to brides and grooms; and the politics of the paper at a time of vast cultural and industry changes. Reporting weekly on couples whose relationships seem enviable–or eye-roll worthy–and dealing with WASPy grandparents and last-minute snafus, Cate is surrounded by love, or what we’re told to believe is love. But when she starts to take the leap herself, she begins to ask her own questions about what it means to truly commit. Just like her memoir, Everything I Know About Love I Learned On The Wedding Pages, Cate Doty is warm and witty with an infectious laugh, as you’ll hear when Norman B asks, “So, what did you do with your Ken doll?” Also in the program, frequent contributor, Dr. Binoy Kampmark, Senior Lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, at RMIT University, Melbourne. The learned scholar offers his take on 1. The origins of Covid19. Are politics always at the forefront of any pandemic? 2. How does the rest of the world view the Biden administration? 3. The hijacking of a RyanAir plane and what this could mean for future dissidents? 4. The demands for Bolsonaro’s impeachment? Should we take more notice of what is happening in Brazil? 5. Burned by the Diana cult and the fall of Martin Bashir. Should the royals have a say in the freedom of the press? 6. A mouse plague after a drought in Australia? Are Pied Pipers standing by? Plus new music from French singer-songwriter, Raoul Vignal with Red Fresco, a delightful cut from his new album, Years In Marble. Show 426