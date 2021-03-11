“Lucky, Unlucky, or Hard-work” on Morning Energy

Share this:

FUND DRIVE TIME!! Morning Energy has to raise a Couple Hundred$$!

Please donate what you can afford to help keep “Morning Energy” on the air so that we can continue to bring you motivational, inspirational, educational, and useful information! xoxox

Of the many significant days in March is St. Patrick’s Day, which is a religious and cultural celebration that occurs annually on March 17th. The Irish have observed St. Patrick’s Day for over 1,000 years. The St. Patrick’s Day celebration consist of: parades, special foods, music, drinking, and for some the luck of Leprechauns and four leaf clovers. But do “lucky charms” really work or is success more about hard-work and personal choices?

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the history of St. Patrick’s Day to include the significance of holiday symbols. However, during our musical journey and discussion, we will also be relying both on a little “luck” and “love” (through your personal choices) when it comes to supporting Morning Energy and WMNF during this month’s membership drive.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!