Lunar eclipse from Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL

full moon

Here’s the moon right at the beginning of the lunar eclipse, around 5:45 a.m. ET on 26 May 2021:

moon full moon super blood moon
The very start of the lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:45 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

Here’s the moon around 5:50 a.m. ET:

full moon
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:50 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The rest are captioned as well, with an approximate time stamp:

full moon
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:55 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.
full moon
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.
full moon Gulf of Mexico sea oats sand dunes
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.
full moon
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.
full moon sand dunes sea oats Gulf of Mexico
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.
full moon
The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:10 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

But before the moon became totally eclipsed, it went behind clouds near the horizon, as you can see in this video (listen for the early morning birds and the sound of the Gulf of Mexico meeting the beach).

beach sunrise
Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.
sunrise dawn
Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

So I walked east for a block or two across the barrier island to watch the sun rise over Boca Ciega Bay.

sunrise bird
A tern sails at dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.
sunrise
Dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.
sunrise
Sunrise over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Video of the sunrise: