Lunar eclipse from Pass-a-Grille Beach, FL

Here’s the moon right at the beginning of the lunar eclipse, around 5:45 a.m. ET on 26 May 2021:

The very start of the lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:45 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

Here’s the moon around 5:50 a.m. ET:

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:50 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The rest are captioned as well, with an approximate time stamp:

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 5:55 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:00 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:05 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

The lunar eclipse as seen from Pass-a-Grille Beach, Pinellas County, Florida. By Seán Kinane. About 6:10 a.m. ET, 26 May 2021.

But before the moon became totally eclipsed, it went behind clouds near the horizon, as you can see in this video (listen for the early morning birds and the sound of the Gulf of Mexico meeting the beach).

Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Dawn over Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

So I walked east for a block or two across the barrier island to watch the sun rise over Boca Ciega Bay.

A tern sails at dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Dawn over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Sunrise over Boca Ciega Bay near Pass-a-Grille, St. Pete Beach, Florida. By Seán Kinane 26 May 2021.

Video of the sunrise: