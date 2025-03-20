Donate Now!
“MAKING A SHIFT” ON MORNING ENERGY

Posted on March 20, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"Floating diagonal shift vase" by rgieseking is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

“The season changes remind us of the ever-changing nature of life and the importance of embracing it.” – Anonymous

Equinoxes are events that happen twice a year when the Northern and Southern Hemisphere experience “nearly” equal amounts of daylight and darkness at all latitudes.

Equinoxes are also associated with seasonal shifts. These seasonal shifts signify the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.  Likewise, the Fall Equinox signifies the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

Season shifts not only bring about changes in daylight hours and temperature, but it also impacts the migration patterns of many species as well as the agricultural growing season. Additionally, from a spiritual perspective, seasonal shifts represent a time of balance, reflection and the renewing of our inner light.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the necessity of making shifts in various areas of our lives to include our personal and spiritual evolution.

Join me, Renna. on Friday from 4-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.
Player position: