Making Bad Soil Good

We split today’s program into two sections. First we talked about contaminated soil, how to decontaminate it, and soil health. On this topic our guests were two Environmental Protection Commission local representatives; Charles Dowmen and Allison Amram, both Senior Hydrologists. Also, Jonathan Brewer with Earthwork Inc. Mr. Brewer invented a machine that cleans up contaminated soil. We mainly talked about local Super Fund Sites and how, by breaking up contaminated soil, natural methods can decontaminate it. Next up we had two guests that are involved with Community Composting; Amanda Streets with Pinellas Community Composting Alliance and Tracie Troxler with Sunshine Community Compost in Sarasota. We talked about drop sites for compost, proper composting, etc.