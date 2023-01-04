Making Big Changes in the New Year

It is a “new” year and politicos and pundits are still on vacation, so MidPoint is talking about new beginnings, starting over, 2d acts, and making big life changes. Shelley’s guests are Artist Laura Waller who, in 2012, decided to leave her career as a financial planner and be a full-time studio artist, and Rande Friedman, who went from selling Red Cross shoes to elderly people to being a realtor with a niche clientele of elderly people transitioning into assisted living or downsizing their homes, and helping their family members dealing with the estates of people who have passed on. The guests have some insights for those facing or considering making a big life change in the New Year. Listen here: