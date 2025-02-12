Donate Now!
Manatee County Commission targets overdevelopment in wetlands

Posted on February 12, 2025 • by Chris Young
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse // Manatee County Commissioner Meetings YouTube, 1/7/25

Listen:

Manatee County is growing at a record pace. 

Commissioners are focused on bringing back wetland protections cut in 2023 to favor new development. 

County Commissioners want to bring back local wetland buffers that protect delicate environmental areas, like marshes, from development.

In 2023 they decided to remove them, a decision that received heavy backlash from the community and environmental advocates. 

At a special meeting at the beginning of the year, Commission Chairman George Kruse said it needed to be fixed. 

“We need to get those wetland buffers back. That was a very simple thing. That was short-sighted, I think everyone realizes it was short-sighted. Let’s just fix it,” Kruse said.

The wetland buffer was a priority that Commissioner Carol Ann Felts said in a January commission meeting was far overdue.“We need to get it done and move on.” Felts said.

The commission decided on a motion to move forward with removing the restrictions. 

It comes as the Manatee County Commission is focused on limiting development. McCann had this to say at a later January commission meeting: 

“We are building and building and building in Manatee County to the detriment of the people that live here.”

The wetland buffer was a priority that Commissioner Carol Ann Felts said in a January commission meeting was far overdue. 

“We need to get it done and move on.”

The next board meeting is next Tuesday, February 18th.

