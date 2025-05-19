Manatee County may face hurdles from state government while trying to stop development

House construction site. By photovs / iStock for WMNF.

Manatee County Commissioners are pushing back on changes that led to increased development over the years – but they’re facing hurdles from developers and a possible conflict with state law.

Commissioners voted unanimously at a recent meeting to repeal a 2021 amendment that allows builders to make thousands of new homes.

But it might go against a Florida law prohibiting counties, including Manatee, from passing restrictive development rules until next October, according to a Manatee developer.

In 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 250 into law.

It restricted 10 counties, including Manatee County, that were impacted by Hurricane Ian from passing restrictive development rules until October of next year.

The Bradenton Herald’s Ryan Ballogg first reported on this issue.

“It’s just something that’s very common that we see coming out of Tallahassee almost every year with more ways to preempt and restrict what local governments can do, and some residents would argue takes away their ability to shape the future of their own communities,” Ballogg told WMNF.

Ballogg says the issue raises questions over what the future of Florida should look like.

“Do you want it all to be suburban development and sprawl? Or do we want to preserve some of those green spaces and protect our environment where we can? And it’s when local governments no longer have a say in determining those things, it raises a lot of concern with residents,” Ballogg said.

Ballogg says growing development in the county has caused issues, including flooding and overcrowded roadways.

The commission will meet again this Thursday to discuss upping fees for Manatee County developers.