Manatee County has more coronavirus deaths than any other Tampa Bay area county

Manatee County has more deaths than any other county in the Tampa Bay area, with 11. It also has the ZIP Code with the most positive coronavirus cases. That’s as of Friday morning and according to the Florida Department of Health website.

Thirty-nine people have tested positive in ZIP Code 34208, which includes parts of Bradenton, Ellenton and south Bradenton.

The ZIP Codes with the next most positive cases are Polk County’s 33881, which includes parts of Winter Haven, Auburndale and Dundee and Pinellas County’s 33756, which includes parts of Belleair, Belleair Beach, Clearwater and Largo.

There have been 17,531 positive coronavirus cases in the state. That’s up by more than 1,100 over yesterday. 390 people have died in Florida. More than 2,300 people are hospitalized.

Here’s the county-by-county breakdown of the number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Tampa Bay area:

In Hillsborough, there are 671 (with 9 deaths), in Pinellas 428 (with 10 deaths). There are 198 in Manatee (with 11 deaths), 208 in Sarasota (with 10 deaths), 85 in Charlotte (with 4 death), 141 in Pasco (with 2 deaths), 62 in Hernando (with 2 deaths), 60 in Citrus (with 6 deaths) and 237 in Polk (with 8 deaths).

The CDC updated its coronavirus numbers Friday afternoon. There have been 14,700 deaths in the U.S. – that’s nearly 2,000 deaths since Thursday’s update. There are now 459,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the country, that’s more than 30,000 since Thursday.

The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus has hit 100,000. That’s according to the running tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

