March 2025 WMNF News & Notes

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager

First and foremost, thanks so very much to everyone who participated in WMNF’s 2025 Winter Fund Drive! We had a lofty goal of $210,000 and are over $230,000 with more still coming in. People are showing they highly value independent, community radio and the WMNF mission. THANK YOU!!!

You have heard or read many times that individual financial support is the most consistent and largest amount of funding for WMNF. In our 45-years, government funding comes and goes. Private grants come and go. Some years, events do great, and other years we miss the mark. But YOU are the life blood of listener-sponsored, non-commercial, community radio.

One of my perks as General Manager is to be a “guest host” every now and then. As part of the celebration on International Women’s Day, I’ll be filling in for KTUF on the 70’s Show. I am going to follow his commitment to albums and CDs, knowing that I might need digital sources to fill in some odd cuts that I want to play. The playlist is still being developed , b ut, you can count on some great sets of women musical guests from SNL. There will be a few contemporary covers of classic 70’s tunes. You will also hear from women singers around the world in a variety of genres. Truth is, creating one wonderful show a year is fairly easy. Programmers like KTUF make a tough job look simple 48 weeks a year.

Make sure you give a listen to the wonderful special that all programmers have planned for us on Saturday, March 8th for International Women’s Day. If you miss it, you can always go on WMNF.org and listen for a up to a week back.

See you on the radio.

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM