March for Families – Support for Black Lives Matter

Over 200 parents and children joined up at Tampa’s Al Lopez Park on Friday, June 12, to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest against racism. “The March for Families” demonstration was organized by Laura Kazanski, a concerned mother. She stated “We organized this to get families together to teach our children that it is not too young to have a voice and to speak up for those that need their justice”. Demonstrators marched along Himes Avenue, holding signs and chanting. Chants heard included, “Racism is not Born – It is Taught”, “Black Lives Matter”, and “Vote November 3rd”. Many people driving by in cars and trucks honked in support of the march.