Mario Núñez fights to maintain Tampa’s identity

Share this:

Mario Núñez, creator and host of The Tampa Natives show on the Tampa Bay Arts and Education network, talks with WaveMakers co-host Tom Scherberger about his nostalgic longing for the Tampa he grew up in, what he thinks someone from Tampa should be called (not Tampan) and how his native city is slowly losing its identify.

He has long advocated to replace Tampa’s official flag, a nautical design from 1930 that he says violates all design standards. He wants the Tampa City Council to adopt Tampeño as the official name for people who live in Tampa.

Listen: WAVEMAKERS