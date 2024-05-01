May 2024 WMNF News & Notes

WMNF General Manager Randi Zimmerman | WMNF 2022

We have a lot to be festive about this month!

I hope that you will see this message before Saturday May 4th and buy your tickets to Tropical Heatwave, WMNF’s eclectic musical extravaganza! Tropical Heatwave is the embodiment of everything that is WMNF, your community radio station. It will have world music, blues, rock, alternative, soul, hip hop, and so many smiling faces walking around the historic Cuban Club. This year, we’ve amped up the experience with food trucks, so you don’t have to leave the festival area. We have also worked hard to up our sustainable festival game with refillable water stations around the Cuban Club building and grounds. This year’s Tropical Heatwave is sure to meet previous reviews from Creative Loafing and TBT has called the festival a “can’t miss event.”

At Tropical Heatwave, and on-air, WMNF continues to support and amplify the sounds of independent artists locally, regionally, and nationally. Artists tell us all the time that were it not for independent media like WMNF, they would not be able to produce the music that has become the soundtrack of our lives. Whether you join us at Tropical Heatwave or not, your continued support of community radio feeds the artists who feed our souls.

As you’ll read elsewhere in this version of News & Notes, the WMNF News & Public Affairs Department has been honored by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. Your community station is producing stuff that competes with commercial and public broadcasters around the state. News volunteers and staff are working together to provide context to this seemingly crazy world, going deep on stories that others cover with a passing glance, connecting us to each other and the public officials who need to hear us, as well as bringing the voices of people who need to be heard to the airwaves.

So yes, we have a lot to celebrate this month. Whether you came for the music and stayed for the news, vice versa, or you love everything on 88.5FM, WMNF will always be where music, news, and culture collides. Thanks for joining us on this ride. I hope to see you at Tropical Heatwave, and make sure to say, “Hello!”

Regards,

Randi M. Zimmerman

General Manager, WMNF 88.5FM