May 2025 WMNF News & Notes

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager

Messages from the General Manager are supposed to be uplifting. Writing positive things about WMNF is generally easy for me, because I am a true believer in our radio station and the mission statement we follow. I love our community and everyone involved, and WMNF’s reach travels far and wide within that community as well as around the globe. There is a lot to be proud of. Why, then, am I so concerned about the future?

No matter where you may land on the political spectrum, we can agree that the current political action from the federal government has been erratic and often hostile about providing public funds for our cultural institutions, scientific research, education standards, and environmental causes. Yes, pulling back funding from public media outlets such as WMNF impacts us directly. I am aware that this complaint may sound a bit self-serving when so many people are profoundly impacted by specific financial burdens. However, I am most concerned about the breadth and depth of the overall cuts. What I have learned from listening to WMNF News and Public Affairs programming and other sources is that we can deal with our national debt AND fund other life-saving institutions.

For decades, there have been fringe voices calling for the elimination of government funding of public media. The good news is that funding public media has vast bipartisan support around the nation. For $1.60 per day per person in the U.S. we get the most trusted sources of news, educational programming, essential information during weather emergencies and natural disasters, and so much more. Whether living in an urban or rural area, people continue to say that their local public media is a lifeline to the world and provides a better understanding of their community.

Today, those fringe voices are coming from the White House. They have never been this loud and powerful before, even though they are still in the fringe minority.

If you want to do something, now is the time. We have provided resources at https://www.wmnf.org/wmnf-88-5-fm-highlights-the-importance-of-public-media/

At WMNF we believe that all voices should be heard. If that’s how you feel, don’t hesitate to click the link and get involved.

