“Mayday, Mayday, May Day” on Morning Energy

May Day is a holiday that is usually celebrated on May 1st. It has its roots in astronomy and is the halfway point between the spring equinox and the summer solstice. In the late 19th century, May Day was chosen as the date for International Workers’ Day.

May Day IS also similar in spelling to the term “Mayday!” which comes from the French phrase M’aidez!, which means “Help me!” When using “Mayday” in a distress call, it is traditionally repeated three times and is used to communicated the most serious levels of distress.

In light of COVID-19 many people are looking for a little help and relief from what they are facing. On morning Energy we are going to do our part to help bring you comfort and hope in a world that is filled with so much uncertainty. This week’s inspirational tunes will focus on the importance of helping each other and also encourage us to look forward to those summertime sunny days!

Join Renna Reddick and Program Director Randy Wynne Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special collaborative program on this topic. We are am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!