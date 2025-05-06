Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The mayors of Pinellas beach communities talk about hurricane survival and preparation

Posted on May 6, 2025 • by Seán Kinane
Share
Hurricane Helene
Storm surge flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024.

Many areas of the Tampa Bay region were heavily damaged by last year’s back-to-back hurricanes. The Pinellas County barrier islands were among the hardest hit.

To find out how the beach communities are recovering, the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College recently hosted six mayors for a State of the Beaches: Mayors’ Town Hall.

Thanks to ISPS and the City of Madeira Beach for this audio. The discussion was moderated by former news anchor Al Rouchel.

We hear from these mayors:

  • Tim Thompson, Redington Beach
  • John Doctor, Treasure Island
  • Anne-Marie Brooks, Madeira Beach
  • Diantha Schear, Indian Shores
  • Karen Love, Gulfport
  • Tom Kapper, Redington Shores

Listen to the full show here:

Listen to Storm Surge, WMNF’s special on the 2024 hurricane season:

State of the Beaches Mayors’ Town Hall:

WMNF’s Tuesday Café

Tuesday Café hosted by WMNF news director Seán Kinane airs live weekly on WMNF beginning at 10:06 a.m. ET.

You can listen live on 88.5 FM in Tampa Bay, on wmnf.org or on the WMNF Community Radio app.

You can watch replays on TBAE Network channels at 8:00 a.m and 2:00 p.m Tuesdays on Spectrum 636, Frontier 34 and watch.tbae.net. Or on demand.

You can listen anytime on demand on wmnf.org or by subscribing to the Tuesday Café podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

https://open.spotify.com/show/311qfxLFcO8F7ZvnjgZogD – WMNF’s Tuesday Café with Seán Kinane.

Tags
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Hurricane Helene
Hurricane Preparedness Week 2025: How to get ready

NOAA predicts a slightly above average hurricane season, with 17...

Florida Capitol
Florida’s largest teachers union says legislature has ‘failed educators’

Listen: It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, but the Florida Education Association...

The Scoop: Tues. May 6, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Roundup of news headlines produced for WMNF Community Radio: AQI...

Environmental advocates call for more electric school buses in Pinellas

Listen: Environmentalists in Pinellas County are calling for a renewed...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: