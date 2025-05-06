The mayors of Pinellas beach communities talk about hurricane survival and preparation

Storm surge flooding of downtown Gulfport, Florida, during Hurricane Helene. Screenshot from The Gabber web cam 2024.

Many areas of the Tampa Bay region were heavily damaged by last year’s back-to-back hurricanes. The Pinellas County barrier islands were among the hardest hit.

To find out how the beach communities are recovering, the Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College recently hosted six mayors for a State of the Beaches: Mayors’ Town Hall.

Thanks to ISPS and the City of Madeira Beach for this audio. The discussion was moderated by former news anchor Al Rouchel.

We hear from these mayors:

Tim Thompson, Redington Beach

John Doctor, Treasure Island

Anne-Marie Brooks, Madeira Beach

Diantha Schear, Indian Shores

Karen Love, Gulfport

Tom Kapper, Redington Shores

Listen to the full show here:

Listen to Storm Surge, WMNF’s special on the 2024 hurricane season:

