Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Medicaid enrollment in Florida continues to decline

Posted on by Staff
Share
stethoscope on money
By merznatalia via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Enrollment in Florida’s Medicaid program continued to drop in May, with 4.423 million people receiving health care through the system, according to newly posted data on the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

The May total was down from 4.459 million in April and continued decreases that began in spring 2023 with the end of a federal public health emergency that had been declared during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medicaid is jointly funded by the federal and state governments, and Washington agreed to pick up more of the tab for the program as part of the public health emergency, which was declared in January 2020.

But in exchange for the extra money, states had to agree that they wouldn’t drop people from the Medicaid rolls during the emergency.

Florida’s program grew from about 3.8 million beneficiaries in January 2020 to nearly 5.78 million in April 2023.

With the end of the emergency, the state started a process to determine whether people remained eligible, resulting in decreased enrollment.

The process has led to a class-action lawsuit that alleges the state did not properly inform beneficiaries before dropping them from the program.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

"Bans Off Our Bodies Tampa Bay" sign
Florida seeks a stay of judge’s ruling requiring a revision to the abortion rights amendment’s financial statement

The state wants a court to put on hold a...

The Scoop: Weds. June 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Pulse nightclub massacre anniversary Today marks the eighth anniversary of...

State Sen. Darryl Rouson
A trial over the constitutionality of Florida’s Senate districts is set for 2025

A lawsuit, filed in April, alleges that Senate District 16...

Florida redistricting
A rehearing is rejected in Florida’s congressional redistricting

A federal court rejected a request by voting rights groups...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉Summer Fund Drive has ended but there's Still Time to Give! 🎉 Help your favorite host reach their show goal and keep the community spirit alive! 🎶 Your support enables us to continue sharing new music, art, and exciting events.🌟 YOU help make it all possible! Click to give and show your support! ❤️ ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #funddrive #donate #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! The Awesome Treis & Friends! 🎸✨ If you love Indie Funk, tune in at 2PM for some great music and discover why you should love this band! Watch live here Facebook or 🎧 ➡️ 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎶 #Music #wmnf #communityradio Check out this Awesome Retro Throwback Ft. Fever Beam from 2019! 🎸✨ If you're a punk enthusiast, be sure to check them out on Bandcamp! If you love this band, drop a comment! 🤘💬 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Wednesday
Player position: