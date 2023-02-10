“MENDING OUR BROKEN SOULS” on MORNING ENERGY

Share this:

The Grammy and Video music Awards have seen its share of controversies, and the 2023 Grammy Awards was no exception. Many fans from around the world including those in the Grammy audience were shocked to learn that Harry Styles won best Pop Vocal Album of the year instead of Beyonce. Despite her loss in that category, Beyonce still made history by receiving the most Grammy awards of all time after winning Best Dance/Electronic Album of the year for her Renaissance album which contains the lead single “Break My Soul”.

“Break My Soul”, is a motivational and encouraging tune about standing up against the pains and disappointments in our lives and taking in more positive energy.

Experiencing pain and disappointments in our lives is inevitable. But how we choose to deal with these pains and disappointments is a personal choice.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring the importance of restoring and mending our souls when we face various crossroads in our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!