“Mental Health Awareness” on Morning Energy

Conversations about mental health are often difficult to have. Reasons for this include: lack of understanding, social prejudices, self-stigma, and shame. The need for improved mental health care and education led to the establishment of a national event known as Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health Awareness Month (also referred to as “Mental Health Month”) has been observed in May in the United States for many decades. In 1949, Mental Health America and the United States Junior Chamber (also known as the Jaycees) launched Mental Health Week, which eventually became Mental Health Month. The goal of this event is to help educate Americans about mental illness and mental health.

On Morning Energy, we are going to do our part to recognized this annual event by exploring topics such as: (1) common mental health conditions, (2) the affects of mental health on families, and (3) ways that we can help to improve our personal mental health.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!