“Mental Health Awareness” on Morning Energy

Mental health problems can affect anyone. Since 1990 Mental Health Awareness Week has been occurring during the first week of October across the United States. It was established by Congress in recognition of efforts by the National Alliance on Mental Illness to educate and increase awareness about mental illness. Although this event is recognized in October, community outreach, public education, and personal education can and should be an ongoing endeavor.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time discussing mental health as it relates to our personal and professional lives. We will also hear tips about how to approach someone who is living with a mental health condition (to include what to avoid saying or doing).

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for another musical journey. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.