In this Episode, Tampa songstress Summer Hoop brings her full band to share some of her new music and talk about some of her experiences with social media’s effect on the musicians mental health.

Hi I’m Summer Hoop, I write music that helps me battle my inner demons and hopefully they can help you fight yours too. I am wasting away in Tampa, Florida. It is so unbelievably hot here. My mom and dad really like my music and they come to all of my shows❤️