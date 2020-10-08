“Mental Illness” – Replacing The Stigma With Hope” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Mental illness is one of the most neglected health problems in the world. Additionally, social stigma and discrimination can make mental health problems worse by preventing people from seeking out the help that they need.

In response to this global problem, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) strive to raise public awareness about mental health conditions. Part of their efforts involves participation in Mental Health Awareness Week which was established by Congress in the early 1990s. Each year, during the first week of October, NAMI and participants from around the country raise awareness about mental illness through varies platforms to include varies sponsored local and national activities and events.

In addition to these efforts, it has been scientifically proven that listening to music can be an effective way to cope with mental health conditions. Music acts as a medium for processing emotions, trauma, and grief. It can also be utilized as a regulating or calming agent for anxiety.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time doing our part to help raise public awareness about mental illness through a musical journey filled with useful information and inspiring music.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy archives

https://www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Illness-Awareness-Week

www.MHAscreening.org