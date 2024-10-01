Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Meterologist Jeff Beradelli: Climate change means more storms like Hurricane Helene are likely

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
WFLA-TV Chief Meteorologist Jeff Beradelli
WFLA-TV Chief Meteorologist Jeff Beradelli

Hurricane Helene, which killed at least 130 people across six states and flooded homes in the Tampa Bay area that had never flooded before, is an example of the kinds of monster storms the United States should expect in the coming decades because of climate change, WLFA-TV Ch. 8 Chief Meterologist Jeff Beradelli says.

Beradelli, who earned a master’s degree in climate change from Columbia University, discussed the long-term impact of climate change in the wake of Hurricane Helene Tuesday (Oct. 1) during an interview on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom.

Helene created the highest storm surge to hit Tampa Bay in more than 100 years, the third-highest in its history, after hurricanes in 1848 and 1921. And while forecasters accurately predicted the storm surge, it was still a shock to see it, Beradelli said.

“You just don’t know until you see it with your own eyes,” Berardelli  said.

Beradelli said he recently completed a study with the U.S. Department of Energy about the impact of climate change on storms over the next few decades. “It was pretty astonishing actually,” Berardelli said.  He found there could be a 215 percent increase in the number of major hurricanes targeting the United States by 2060. Instead of 100-uear events we will see 30-year events, he said. “The warmer water is sending more storms toward the U.S.,” he said

Hurricane Helene was so deadly because it was so large, he said. Other storms, like Michael, were more intense but not as big. And it was moving fast, so it didn’t dissipate once hitting land. Instead, it slammed into the mountains of North Carolina, unleashing 20 inches of rain on an area that already had received a foot of rain, he said.

But climate change is putting more moisture in the atmosphere, so even summer storms are dumping more water on Florida. This summer, the record for rain in a 24 hours was broken in Tampa.

In general, the earth has 10 percent more water vapor in the atmosphere than 30 years ago. That not only produces more rain; it means this summer was the most humid on record, beating the record set just last year.

What’s unclear, Beradelli said, is how this will affect the insurance market in Florida going forward. “We’re going to see profound effects of hurricanes in Florida,” he said.

But it’s not just Florida, he said. Floods not normally seen are “happening everywhere and all the time” around the world, he said. “If people understood that, they’d understand the challenge we’re facing with climate change,” he said.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

You may also like

Hurricane Helene, tree recovery and impacts in NE St. Pete

Hurricane Helene's impact on the urban forest and damage to...

The Scoop: Tues. Oct. 1st, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Get the latest updates on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene...

After Helene there’s still lots of rain in the forecast during cleanup & recovery in Florida

thunderstorms will halt some Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts in West...

Sustainable and handmade personal and homecare products with Olivia Sanchez & Sheila Haque

Join Anni & Tanja in a discussion about clean and...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic 🎉It's time for our listener quote of the month! 🎧 Thank you, to our anonymous donor, for the love! You made our day! 🤩 ❤️ Keep listening and stay tuned for more fun! #ListenerLove #CommunitySupport #Grateful #RadioFans #wmnf Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase: Tune in for JT Brown! If you are new to his music heres a quick look into this awesome artist. Tampa singer-songwriter J.T. Brown combines folk, country, showcasing his storytelling and musical talent, inspired by a lifelong passion for music. Tune in on Facebook, 88.5 on your radio dial, or via the WMNF app! #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: