MidPoint: Bloggers and Pundits Beware!

New legislation proposed by the Republican super-majority would make it easier to suppress free speech in Florida by requiring bloggers who write about the Governor’s administration to register with the State and subject them to fines if they don’t (Senate Bill 1316), and by making it easier to sue for defamation (House Bill 951). Could WMNF and MidPoint be a target of this new legislation designed to suppress dissent? You betcha! Listen to this provocative analysis of these proposed new laws with guests Bobby Block, Executive Director of the Florida First Amendment Foundation, and media lawyers Alison Steele from St. Pete and Carol LoCicero from Tampa.