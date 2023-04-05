MidPoint: Mental Health Help for the Trans & LGBTQ+ Community

Share this:

Drag shows are being criminalized, and “Don’t Say Gay” is now expanded to 8th grade and soon to the 12th grade. Books with LGBTQ+ themes are being banned in school libraries. Preferred pronouns and gender-affirming medical care for youth are banned too. The hostility toward and mental trauma that these dehumanizing measures inflict on our Trans and LGBTQ+ communities must be horrific. Today, MidPoint hosted local, licensed psychologists Dr. Dani Rosenkrantz and Dr. Darleen Gracia, both of whom specialize in LGBTQ+ and trans-affirming mental health care for Jews and BIPOC communities, while supporting diversity across the gender and sexual spectrum.

Affirmation of Gender Identity is a Public Health Issue

Dr. Dani pointed out that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth are facing significant disparities in suicide risk compared to their straight and cisgender peers, based largely on the ways they are treated in their broader environment, like school. According to the Trevor Project, LGBTQ youth in affirming schools or those who had at least one accepting adult in their lives had nearly 40% lower odds of attempting suicide compared to LGBTQ youth in non-affirming schools and those without any adult support. Because schools are a place where the majority of school-aged youth are forced to spend most of their waking hours, they should be a place that supports their well-being. Similarly, Dr. Darleen reported that her Trans clients simply want to exist in a safe space and have their humanity respected.

You can listen to the show here, or on the WMNF app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.